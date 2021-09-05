Advertisement

Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise came as a rude shock for many of his friends and family members. His fans are still struggling to come to terms with this harsh reality. Now the actor’s friend Kushal Tandon decided to quit social media. Scroll down to know more.

The TV actor passed away on Thursday due to a heart attack. The final rites of the actor were carried out at Oshiwara crematorium on Friday as several celebrities reached the spot to pay respects for the late actor. The entire incident was widely reported by the media.

It seems Kushal Tandon was disappointed with the media coverage of his friend and actor Sidharth Shukla’s death. He took to social media to inform that he is quitting all the platforms. He also urged everyone to behave more humanely and socially in their families.

The Beyhadh actor wrote, “Off this so-called social media.. Until then stay human in ‘social’ and in your family.” Take a look at the post below:

Kushal Tandon also shared an Instagram story wherein he slammed actors visiting Sidharth’s house after his demise just to get clicked. He wrote, “Hang your head in shame. Disgusted with everything that is going on. If u really wanna pay respect say a lil prayer for the departed soul, rather than making this an opportunity to be clicked! #Youknowwhoyouare #Sad I am sorry sid! rest in peace superstar.”

Sidharth Shukla and Kushal had been friends for a long time. The late actor had also attended the launch party of Kushal’s restaurant in Mumbai.

