When Ameesha Patel Wanted To Slap Kushal Tandon For This Reason
When Ameesha Patel Wanted To Slap Kushal Tandon & Said: “He Is A Real Jacka*s & Invades Privacy Of Women” (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Kushal Tandon is well known for expressing his opinion bluntly. It was this same reason that made him win hearts in the seventh season of Bigg Boss. He once tried to slam Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel and received an earful from her. Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2015, Tandon took to Twitter to claim that he saw Ameesha disrespecting the national anthem. He shared a picture of the actress busy with her phone, while others had stood up to pay respects to the national anthem. A day later, the actress reacted to his tweet.

Ameesha Patel, who had woken up to the claim, responded to Kushal Tandon in a string of tweets. She said that she had a monthly ‘girly problem’ as the reason for her remaining seated when the national anthem was playing at the theatre. She wrote, “Whoever that so-called Kushal Tandon is a real jackass n invades the privacy of women.”

“Idiot Kushal Tandon had the nerve to tweet that I didn’t get up during the national anthem. Did the jackass ask why?”

“Women we all need to slap Kushal. I had the monthly girly problem. Getting up wud have caused a blood flow on the theatre ground.”

“I waited for the film to start so I cud address my GirLY problem in the bathroom. Didn’t know that Kushal wud make it a national issue.”

“Assholes like Kushal who invade the privacy of a woman n their problems need 2 b slapped.idiot culdnt even win big boss.”

“I feel like laughing because no one including me n my friends even recognised him. He needed 2 tweets for publicity. What a jackass.”

“Men like him who have forced a woman 2 speak about her intimate girly problems are jerks .. He is a shame to society.”

“Obviously Kushal had no mothers n sisters or any steady girlfriend so he doesn’t know when to open his dirty mouth n respect girly intimacy.”

“It is disgusting to all women that I had to openly justify a regular problem that women face evry month.. Kushal is an asshole.”

