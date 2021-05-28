It has been almost a year since the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput and no proper conclusion has been drawn in this case. Fans of the late star have been eagerly waiting to know the truth and the justice for his death. Now a recent update has revealed that SSR’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been arrested by the drug probing agency NCB.

After the latest update was reported, several fans of Sushant took to Twitter to share their opinion on the matter. ‘TRUSTING CBI CHIEF 4 SSR CASE’ began to trend on the microblogging site. Netizens took this latest update as good news and saw this as a move towards justice for Sushant’s death. Take a look at some of the tweets below:

The report of Siddharth Pithani arrested by the drug probing agency NCB was first reported by Times Of India. Sameer Wankhede, who is in charge of the Mumbai Zonal Unit NC, confirmed the news to the publication. He said, “Siddharth Pithani has been arrested, and he will be shortly produced in court.”

Pithani has been arrested in the ongoing drug case, which NCB has been investigating for the past many months. It is also worth pointing out that CBI and NCB had questioned him several times ever since the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. The latest development comes weeks before the first death anniversary of the actor.

Last year, Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were arrested by NCB in the alleged drugs case. After spending more than a month in Byculla jail, she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October 2020 in the drug abuse case related to Sushant’s death. Her brother Showik was also released on bail later.

What do you think about NCB’s arresting Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani? Let us know in the comments.

