As we are nearing the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, his family and fans wondered when he would get justice? When will the truth come out? It is almost going to be a year, and no proper conclusion has been drawn in this case. But the recent update, in this case, will leave you shocked. SSR’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been arrested by the NCB.

Yes! You heard that right. Siddharth, who was staying with Sushant, was questioned by the NCB and the CBI last year, but nothing concrete seemed to have come out. But NCB, who has been on their toes, has finally arrested Pithani. Keep scrolling further to get all the details.

According to reports in the Times Of India, Siddharth Pithani was arrested from Hyderabad by the investigating agency. Sameer Wankhede, who is in charge of the Mumbai Zonal Unit, NCB, confirmed the news to the portal.

“Siddharth Pithani has been arrested, and he will be shortly produced in court.” He has been arrested in the drugs case, which the NCB has been probing for six months now. In the past, Pithani has been questioned several times by the NCB. This development has come in weeks before Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, June 14.

The Central Bureau of Investigation and the Narcotics Control Bureau have questioned Pithani in the past. In fact, he was quizzed by the CBI for several days in a row in September 2020.

The drugs probe emerged when the Enforcement Directorate while investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, shared alleged chats about substance use with the Narcotic Control Bureau. Since then, the NCB has been investigating the drugs angle, and the investigating agency has also questioned several Bollywood celebrities.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were also arrested by the NCB last year in the alleged drugs case. Almost after a month in jail, Rhea was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in October 2020 in the drug abuse case connected to SSR’s death case. Showik was also later let out on bail.

We are hoping that maybe a conclusion is drawn soon.

