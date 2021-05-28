The Bhidu of Bollywood Jackie Shroff has been in the entertainment industry for nearly four decades. He rarely involved himself in controversy throughout his career but in 2011, the veteran actor was bombarded with calls asking him if he was gay.

The controversy began when an undisclosed Pakistani website claimed the veteran actor admitted that he is homose*ual went viral on Twitter. The website claimed the actor had confessed to their journalist about his sexual preference during a candid chat.

As reported by news agency IANS, Jackie Shroff denied all the rumours and said, “Can you believe it? Bas ab yehi baqi reh gaya tha. Logon ko kaam-dhanda nahin hai. Bas, yehi sab… For the record, I’ve never spoken to any journalist on this subject and certainly made no such declaration. Main pagal hoon kya.”

He also said, “In any case, what’s the big deal about sexual preference? If one is gay, one is gay. If I was, I’d have no qualms in accepting it. But the fact is, I am most certainly not. And I’m surprised at the audacity of the journalist who cooked up this imaginary scandal.”

Jackie Shroff also revealed how he and his wife Ayesha reacted when they heard the rumour the first time. He said, “My wife (Ayesha) and I had a good laugh over this. I just looked at her and she looked at me. We burst out laughing….”

The veteran actor’s wife Ayesha Shroff too commented about the rumour. As per Hindustan Times, she said, “He was called the first lady killer of the industry and to hear that he is gay is just bizarre. My kids and I are having a good laugh.”

Well, we all believe that the report was fake news as Jackie Shroff, or lovingly called as Jaggu Dada by his fans, loves his wife dearly.

