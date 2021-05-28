Self-proclaimed critic, Kamaal R Khan, has lately been embroiled in a legal soup. And the one filing a defamation suit against him is none other than, superstar Salman Khan. While KRK has been claiming that the case is over his review of Radhe, Bhai’s legal team yesterday rubbished his claims. And now it seems, this is even turning into a war of words on the Internet. Read on for details.

For the unversed, Salman’s team yesterday clarified that the defamation suit is because of KRK calling the superstar ‘corrupt.’ Just not that, he has made several statements against Being Human and said his films are dacoits. Ever since the defamation suit was filed, Kamaal had been claiming that it was over Radhe review.

In the latest attack, Kamaal R Khan has now called Salman Khan’s legal team “good liars.” He tweeted, “It’s the starting portion of petition & you can see that No.1 is #Radhe’s trailer and No.2 is Radhe‘s review. Means the case is about #Radhe’s reviews videos. Means it’s all about Radhe! All other things are to support the case to make it strong. Means #DSK are good liars.”

In another tweet, KRK called himself the greatest critic in the history of Bollywood. “You all can see hundreds of bad reviews of #Radhe on YouTube but Salman doesn’t have any problem with anyone except #TheBrandKRK! Now it’s proof that #DRKRK is The No.1 Critic in the history of Bollywood. All others are just Chai Cum Paani. Stars don’t care about their reviews,” read Kamaal R Khan’s tweet.

Just not that, Kamaal even used Salim Khan’s statement against Radhe in his favour and thanked him for the support. He said, “Salim Khan Sahab father of Salman has said in his interview that Radhe is a bad film. Means he is giving signal to Salman that he should accept that his film is bad, instead of filing defamation case against me. Thank you Salim Sahab for supporting truth”

In his concluding tweet, KRK mentioned that he would continue to review Salman Khan’s films even if he touches his feet. “Normally I don’t review the film if producer-director or actor of the film asks me to not review it. But now if this man will request me, or even touch my feet also, still I will review his each film and each song. Satyamev Jayate! Jai Hind!”

