Salman Khan has a massive fan base worldwide, owning a legacy spanning over three decades. He has delivered numerous roles throughout his illustrious career, especially those filled with larger-than-life charisma, which remain iconic. Of all the roles he played, one beloved persona is that of a police officer. Salman Khan has famously donned the police uniform in movies like Wanted, Garv, Radhe, and the Dabangg franchise. But did you know Bhaijaan holds a connection to the police force in real life?

Salman Khan has a proud and honorable ancestral link to the police force. His grandfather, Abdul Rashid Khan, served as a DIG (Deputy Inspector General) during the British era. The Tiger actor’s roots trace back to a legacy of honor and service. His grandfather, Abdul Rashid Khan, was a highly respected police officer who held the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in the Indore state during the British Raj, a rank considered the highest position awarded to Indian officers at the time.

Before rising to the rank of DIG, he began his service as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). His contributions earned him a government-allotted bungalow in Mandleshwar, about 50 kilometers from the Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh, where he resided from 1942 to 1948. Later, his son Salim Khan pursued a career in the film industry and moved the family to Mumbai. Today, Salim Khan’s sons—Salman, Arbaaz, and Sohail carry forward the family name in Bollywood, but their legacy also honors a brave grandfather in uniform.

Salman Khan’s grandfather was honored with the prestigious title “Diler Jung” by the Holkar Kingdom of Indore for his exceptional bravery and service. This reflects how Salman Khan and his family belong to a proud, nation-loving legacy. Both Salman and his father, Salim Khan, were born in Indore. While Salim succeeded as a celebrated screenwriter, Salman has become one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars, continuing a legacy built on dedication and love for the nation.

