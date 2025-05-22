Two celebrated Indian actors, Aamir Khan and Kamal Haasan, are geared for the theatrical release of their films Sitaare Zameen Par and Thug Life, respectively. While Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled to release on 20th June 2025, Thug Life will hit the big screens a couple of weeks earlier on 5th June 2025. Both films have found a place on IMDb’s most anticipated top ten new Indian movies and shows list. But the question is: which one of them ranks higher on the IMDb list? Read on to find out.

Sitaare Zameen Par or Thug Life: Which Film Leads IMDb’s Most Anticipated List?

At the time of writing, Sitaare Zameen Par is the third-most anticipated Indian film on the IMDb top ten most anticipated new Indian movies list. On the other hand, Thug Life is trailing behind Aamir Khan’s film on Rank 8 on IMDb. This is surprising because Thug Life will be released two weeks earlier than Sitaare Zameen Par, and the film marks the magical reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, who have previously collaborated for the 1987 cult crime drama Nayakan, which came out 35 years ago. So, the buzz surrounding the film should be more intense. But it is expected to catch up soon.

No.1 Film on IMDb’s Most Anticipated List

The most anticipated Indian title on the IMDb top ten list is Sangeeth Sivan’s comedy horror movie Kapkapiii, which will be released in theatres tomorrow.

IMDb’s Top 10 Most Anticipated Indian Movies and Shows

Here are the top ten most anticipated new Indian movies and shows as per IMDb (at the time of writing), along with their release dates and respective platforms. The list is based on real-time popularity, which is calculated by the number of pageviews these titles generate on IMDb.

10. Bhairavam

Release Date : 30th May 2025

: 30th May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Vijay Kanakamedala

Plot: The rural action drama revolves around how three friends in a village try to protect a sacred temple from the clutches of a powerful minister. It features Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas, Manoj Manchu, and Nara Rohith in the lead roles.

9. Kingdom

Release Date : 4th July 2025

: 4th July 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Gowtam Tinnanuri

Plot: The Telugu period action thriller movie features Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. Although the precise plot details are being kept under wraps, the basic plot ostensibly revolves around a reincarnated warrior and is set against the backdrop of a war.

8. Thug Life

Release Date : 5th June 2025

: 5th June 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Mani Ratnam

Plot: The gangster action drama ostensibly follows the story of a dreaded gangster who adopts a young boy. But years later, when the gangster becomes the target of a near-fatal assassination attempt, he begins to suspect that his adopted son is behind it. It features Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Sanya Malhotra, Joju George, Nassar, Ali Fazal, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.

7. Detective Ujjwalan

Release Date : 23rd May 2025

: 23rd May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Indraneel Gopeekrishnan & Rahul G

Plot: The mystery film follows the story of a local detective in a village who must use his skills to outwit a formidable adversary. Dhyan Sreenivasan plays the titular protagonist.

6. Saunkan Saunkanay 2

Release Date : 30th May 2025

: 30th May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Smeep Kang

Plot: The eagerly anticipated sequel features Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira in the main roles. The film is expected to continue the storyline of two women vying for the attention of their common husband, but the introduction of a foreign character will add another dimension to the hilarious storyline.

5. Housefull 5

Release Date : 6th June 2025

: 6th June 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Tarun Mansukhani

Plot: The comedy thriller is the star-studded fifth installment of the popular Housefull film series. The film features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar, and Jackie Shroff, among other cast members. The underlying plot revolves around a murder that happens on a cruise ship.

4. Bhool Chuk Maaf

Release Date : 23rd May 2025

: 23rd May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Karan Sharma

Plot: The sci-fi romantic comedy film stars Rajkummar Rao as a hopeless romantic who wants to marry the girl of his dreams, Titli (played by Wamiqa Gabbi). But before their wedding, he is stuck in a time loop.

3. Sitaare Zameen Par

Release Date : 20th June 2025

: 20th June 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: R.S. Prasanna

Plot: The film revolves around an eccentric basketball coach who must train a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Along the way, he is helped by the kids who are dealing with their own problems. Sitaare Zameen Par is being described as the spiritual sequel of Taare Zameen Par and features Aamir Khan, Genelia Deshmukh, and ten talented kids in pivotal roles.

2. Narivetta

Release Date : 23rd May 2025

: 23rd May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Anuraj Manohar

Plot: The Malayalam action-drama features Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Cheran in major roles. The plot is about how a cop is accused of the death of a protester after he tries to speak up for the atrocities against a group of tribals.

1. Kapkapiii

Release Date : 23rd May 2025

: 23rd May 2025 Platform: Cinemas

Cinemas Director: Sangeeth Sivan

Plot: This horror comedy revolves around a group of friends who get more than they bargained for when a spirit haunts their house after they use a Ouija board for fun. It features Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, and Siddhi Idnani in important roles.

