Thudarum, the new Malayalam crime thriller with Mohanlal, hit theatres on April 25, 2025. Tharun Moorthy directed the film with Mohanlal, portraying Benz, a cab driver embroiled in a criminal scheme when his vehicle is used in a smuggling affair. It becomes more of an emotional experience when he learns that the dead body recovered from his vehicle is that of his son, who has been missing.

Following the film’s release, most people came to feel that the plot could be inspired by an actual case from Kerala. Some even linked it to the shocking 2018 Kevin Murder Case, where the young boy, belonging to a Dalit Christian family, was murdered by his wife’s family because of caste differences.

What Did Thudarum Director Tharun Moorthy Say About The Film’s Real-Life Inspirations?

As comparisons between Thudarum and the Kevin Murder Case grew, director Tharun Moorthy decided to clarify the truth. In a recent interview with OTTplay, he said, “It is not based on anyone’s personal life. To correctly understand the emotions, we have seen the documentation of honour killings that happened in Kerala. That is purely to understand the conflicts, mental status and emotional arcs, otherwise, Thudarum has no connection with any real-life individuals or their life situations. It was purely as a reference material.”

More About Mohanlal’s Thudarum

Thudarum shows the journey of Benz, a man who lives a quiet life until his son is found dead. The police fail to help, and Benz discovers secrets and corruption. His search for the truth leads him to George Sir, a senior police officer involved in the crime. Benz decides to take matters into his own hands and starts a mission to punish those responsible.

The film features a strong cast that includes Mohanlal, Shobana, Binu Pappu, Prakash Varma, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, and Thomas Mathew. Aarsha plays Mary, who is caught between her love for Pavi and her connection to her father, George Sir. Thudarum continues its successful run in theatres and will soon be available to stream on JioHotstar. The release date for the digital premiere will be announced in the coming days.

Check out the trailer of Thudarum below:

