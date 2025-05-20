Kishkindha Kaandam was a sleeper success when it was released. No one expected it to achieve the level of success it did, and one of the main reasons for that was the compelling performances by the cast, along with a gripping storyline. Today, we’re going to explore: who is the real victim of Kishkindha Kaandam?

Is It The New Bride?

Is it Aparna, the new bride played by Aparna Balamurali, who’s the real victim? She was brought into the family, only to later discover the weight of a tragedy she had no part in. What happened to her is undeniably unfair. She didn’t know what she was walking into; no one warned her before the marriage. But the truth is, she’s free to walk away. She never knew Chachu, the murdered child, she only heard about him through memories shared by others’. In that sense, she isn’t the one who truly suffered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishkindha Kaandam (@kishkindhakaandam)

Is It The Boy?

Maybe it’s Chachu, the boy who was accidentally killed. He could have lived a long and happy life, but tragically, his life was cut short. However, his death was swift; he didn’t suffer long. Yes, he was a victim, but not one who endured prolonged pain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishkindha Kaandam (@kishkindhakaandam)

Is It The Mother?

Perhaps it’s his mother, Praveena, played by Vyshnavi Raj, the one who accidentally caused her son’s death. At the time, she was undergoing chemotherapy for cancer and was already suffering physically and emotionally. Eventually, she passed away. She died bearing the torment of having caused her own son’s death. That makes her a victim. But in a way, death was a release from her suffering.

Even if the truth were to surface now, even if the body were found or Ajayachandran (played by Asif Ali) came forward, no one would believe she was responsible. She’d likely be seen as a scapegoat, not the real culprit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishkindha Kaandam (@kishkindhakaandam)

Is It The Grandfather?

Then there’s the grandfather, K. Appu Pillai, brilliantly portrayed by Vijayaraghavan. He was the one who disposed of the body. He is a victim, too, but his actions indirectly led to his grandchild’s death. He knew he had memory problems, yet he bought a gun. It was his responsibility to ensure the child couldn’t access it, especially since he brought it into the house.

Even so, he suffers greatly. He uses notes to remember things, but he destroys those notes to forget the horrifying truth. After erasing his memories, he tries to uncover the truth again, investigating, and gathering evidence. When he pieces the whole picture together, he destroys everything once more. The cycle repeats: he forgets, he wonders what happened, and he investigates again. This loop of pain makes him a tragic figure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishkindha Kaandam (@kishkindhakaandam)

Is It The Father?

But the true victim, the one who did nothing wrong and suffers the most, is Ajayachandran, played by Asif Ali. He didn’t buy the gun. He didn’t accidentally kill the child. He didn’t dispose of the body. Yet, through no fault of his own, he lost his child. He had to witness his wife die in agony. He must watch his father repeatedly investigate, knowing full well the child is gone. And still, he must go through the motions, pretending to search, hoping for a different outcome.

He can never leave that place because he doesn’t know where the body was disposed of. He can’t allow anyone to make changes to the property, no construction, no digging, nothing. No matter what happens, he’s bound to stay there, watching over everything, guarding this secret until the day he dies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishkindha Kaandam (@kishkindhakaandam)

How much more can a human endure?

He is the real victim.

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Vijay Deverakonda Addresses Rashmika Mandanna Romance Rumors, Says “Ask The…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News