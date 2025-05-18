Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna‘s relationship rumors are nothing new. Fans loved their chemistry in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade and have been curious to know if they’re a real-life couple ever since. And now Vijay has finally addressed these rumors.

During a recent interview with Filmfare, Vijay was directly asked about the buzz around their relationship. Instead of giving a clear answer, he smiled and said, “Ask the insiders.” While he didn’t confirm anything, his response has only added to the mystery.

Vijay Deverakonda On Working with Rashmika Mandanna

Speaking about his on-screen chemistry with the Pushpa 2 star, Vijay shared, “I haven’t done enough movies with Rashmika. I should do more. She is a great actress. She is a beautiful woman. So, chemistry shouldn’t be a problem.” He also spoke about Rashmika’s personality and praised her for being hardworking and kind.

He added, “She is crazy hardworking. She can beat anything with her will and determination. She is too kind and prioritises everyone’s comfort and happiness over hers.” The actor also said this could be a weakness, saying she needs to find a balance. When asked about marriage, Vijay Deverakonda replied, “Someday I’ll for sure,” without revealing any details. He further added, “Currently not looking for a life partner.”

Fans Still Think They’re Together

Even though the stars haven’t confirmed anything, fans are convinced there’s something more than friendship between the two. Earlier this year, Rashmika posted pictures from her beach vacation in Oman for her birthday. Soon after, Vijay also shared beach photos from what looked like the same location.

From matching umbrellas to palm trees, fans noticed all the details and guessed they celebrated her birthday together. Vijay and Rashmika have always kept their personal lives private. But small clues like this keep fans guessing.

What’s Next for Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna?

On the work front, Vijay is looking forward to the release of his new Telugu spy thriller, Kingdom, which is scheduled to be released soon. Rashmika, who was recently seen in Sikandar with Salman Khan, has a packed schedule. She’ll be seen next in Kuberaa with Dhanush, followed by The Girlfriend and Maddock Films’ Thama.

