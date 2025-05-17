Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna’s big-budget action drama, Kuberaa, is one of the year’s most anticipated films. While the movie will finally hit screens in India soon, it has also reportedly bagged a massive OTT deal ahead of its theatrical release.

What Is Known About Kuberaa’s Reported OTT Deal?

Kuberaa will first hit theaters on June 20, 2025. After its theatrical run, the movie will also be available for fans to stream online. Deccan Chronicle initially reported that Prime Video acquired Kuberaa’s digital rights. However, details about the deal were undisclosed at the time.

Another recent report by Deccan Chronicle mentioned that Prime Video has allegedly bought the film’s digital rights for a whopping 50 crore. This makes it one of the most expensive OTT deals in the Telugu film industry.

While the makers are yet to reveal the exact streaming date, the film is expected to premiere on Prime Video a few weeks after it releases in theatres. With this move, Kuberaa will reach a wider audience nationwide who prefer watching films from the comfort of their homes.

What Is The Potential Story Of Kuberaa?

The story of Kuberaa is set in Mumbai and follows a rags-to-riches journey. The title refers to the God of Wealth, which hints that the movie is about ambition, money, and power. With a strong mix of action and emotions, the film is expected to be a thrilling experience for viewers.

Big Stars, Big Budget & Big Expectations

Kuberaa has a powerful cast featuring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh. This combination of talent from multiple film industries has already given the film a hot buzz in cinephile circles.

The movie is being bankrolled with a whopping 120 crore (via Deccan Chronicle), one of the costliest films in Dhanush’s career. Moreover, fans also have high expectations from Rashmika Mandanna, who has already delivered massive hits like Animal, Pushpa 2, and Chhavva.

Director Sekhar Kammula is helming Kuberaa. It will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, so audiences across India can enjoy it. With a strong team like that and a vast OTT deal, Kuberaa appears to be one of the year’s biggest films. Now, all eyes are on June 20 to see how this action-packed drama performs at the box office.

Check out the glimpse of Kuberaa below:

