Natural Star Nani’s latest film, HIT: The Third Case, has been a solid box office success. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the action-packed crime thriller was released in theatres on May 1, 2025, and has been getting strong reviews from both critics and audiences. As fans continue to enjoy the movie on the big screen, many are also curious about its OTT release date.

Nani’s Action Thriller Might Be Coming to Netflix Very Soon

Latest reports from 123telugu suggest that HIT 3 is likely to stream on Netflix starting June 5, 2025. Although there has been no official announcement yet, industry sources claim that the streaming rights were acquired by Netflix well in advance. Once confirmed, the film will reportedly be available in multiple languages, making it more accessible to audiences across the country.

The third installment in the HIT franchise, HIT 3 is being praised for its intense story, sharp direction, and solid performances. With a strong word of mouth, the film is likely to enjoy a successful run-on OTT as well.

Nani Delivers His Most Intense Role Yet

In HIT 3, Nani plays Arjun Sarkaar, a disciplined cop with a dark past. He kills criminals and records the acts as proof—all while struggling with his inner demons. The story takes a turn when he is assigned a new case in Arunachal Pradesh, where he encounters a sinister group called CTK, operating through the dark web.

As the plot unfolds, we witness Arjun’s ongoing battle with guilt, his complicated relationship with Mridula (played by Srinidhi Shetty), and how his violent methods are questioned by society—and by his own

Srinidhi Shetty, making her Telugu debut, impresses even in a smaller role. The film also stars Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Komalee Prasad, and Adil Pala.

Backed by Wall Poster Cinema and Unanimous Productions, HIT 3 is a gripping mix of action, emotion, and suspense. Cinematographer Santhana Krishnan captures the beautiful yet tense settings of Kashmir and Rajasthan. Mickey J. Meyer’s background score raises the tension, while editor Karthik Srinivas keeps things tight and focused.

Check out the trailer of HIT 3 below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Iyer In Arabia OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Dhyan Sreenivasan’s Malayalam Comedy-Drama

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News