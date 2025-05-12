Tourist Family, starring M Sasikumar and Simran, released in theatres on May 1, 2025, and slowly became a surprise hit. Directed by Abishan Jeevinth, the emotional family drama opened with modest collections of Rs 2 crore on day one. But positive word of mouth helped the film gain momentum, and by the 10th day, it collected Rs 5.25 crore. This took its total Indian box office earnings to Rs 33.15 crore, including Rs 28.5 crore from Tamil Nadu alone (Via Jagran).

Amidst this, recent reports hinted that makers are planning Tourist Family’s digital release by the end of this month.

When & Where You Can Stream Tourist Family

Tourist Family follows the story of a Tamil family forced to flee Sri Lanka during the COVID-19 crisis and the ongoing political unrest. It shows their struggles to build a new life in India. With a strong emotional core, powerful performances, and a timely theme, the film has connected with a wide range of audiences.

The team behind Tourist Family has now confirmed the film’s OTT release. As per an insider close to The Economic Times, the film will stream on JioHotstar from May 31, 2025. While the streaming platform has yet to make an official announcement, the film’s makers shared the update during a press conference recently.

Producer Yuvaraj Ganesan explained that the OTT release was pre-decided, and the team had to plan the theatrical launch accordingly. This was also the reason Tourist Family clashed with Suriya’s Retro on the same date. The digital deal included a fixed streaming date, which influenced their early theatrical rollout.

Behind the Scenes: How the Film Took Shape

In a chat with OTTPlay, director Abishan Jeevinth revealed that the idea for the film evolved over time. Initially planned as Thenali 2, the project transformed into something more grounded due to the pandemic. Despite multiple delays, the filmmaker stayed committed to the story.

He said, “Even if there are some tiring moments, it is for this that I have worked so hard for the longest time. I am taking it as happy moments. But due to COVID, inevitably, many problems came, and it couldn’t be mounted. After that, the spark for this project came. I had an idea to make Thenali 2. From that, I got certain fresh elements which paved the way for Tourist Family.”

With its moving narrative and timely themes, the film has struck a chord with families and emotional drama lovers alike. Its digital release is now eagerly awaited by fans who missed the theatrical experience.

