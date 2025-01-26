Dhanush and Venky Atluri previously collaborated on their blockbuster film Vaathi, also titled Sir in Telugu. It was released in 2023 and gained a lot of popularity for both Dhanush and Venky Atluri. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya co-produced it. According to The Times of India, a multi-starrer movie featuring two superstars, Suriya and Dhanush, directed by Venky Alturi, is in the making.

The film is tentatively titled Honest Raj. Dhanush is playing the lead role in the movie while Suriya is essaying an important character. It is not known whether the latter’s role will be one of the main leads or an extended cameo. Venky Atluri gained massive popularity after Vaathi, starring Dhanush, and Lucky Baskhar, starring Dulquer Salmaan; both films were commercial and critical hits.

Venky is well known for his unique storytelling and screenplay. Even though the film’s concept is routine, the way he presents it on screen is different from that of others. Lucky Baskhar performed so well at the box office because of its gripping screenplay and emotional aspects, which resonated with the audience.

Dhanush had a dud last year with Raayan, but now he has many ambitious projects. From Idly Kadai, starring Dhanush and Nitya Menen, to Kubera, starring Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Jim Sarbh, and Nagarjuna, the actor seems to have a lot in store for his fans.

After starring in the film Kanguva, Suriya is all set to direct a romantic crime drama starring Pooja Hegde and Karthik Subbaraj. The film is scheduled to be released worldwide on May 1, 2025. If the rumors are true, these national award-winning actors would share screen space for the first time. However, it must be noted that these are mere rumors, and neither the makers nor the actor himself has officially confirmed them.

