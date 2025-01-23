Dhanush and Nayanthara are in the middle of a legal case. The issue started when Dhanush filed a copyright case against Nayanthara and her team. He claimed that they used BTS clips from their movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary film without his permission. Dhanush is the producer of the 2015 film. He said the clips were used without his approval or NOC (No Objection Certificate).

The case is currently under review by the Madras High Court. According to Republic World, the Captain Miller star’s lawyer made some surprising claims in the latest court hearing. Senior advocate PS Raman argued that by using a 28-second BTS video, Nayanthara and her team broke their original agreement when they signed the film contract. He said that the lawsuit is valid and can proceed in court.

Dhanush’s lawyer responded after the streaming platform that released the documentary submitted two applications. The platform asked the Madras Court to reject the permission given to Raanjhanaa star’s production house to file the lawsuit against Nayanthara.

Earlier, Nayanthara had responded to Dhanush’s copyright claim. She was shocked by the claim, worth Rs. 10 crores. The actress took to social media to express her surprise. She said that Dhanush’s actions aimed to harm her hard work and image. She called it a targeted effort to damage her reputation.

