Actors have often complained about the media crossing their line regarding privacy or private lives. Actor Dhanush faced one such situation during an interview when the reporter kept asking him personal questions. The situation escalated to the point where the actor had to leave the interview.

The incident happened during an interview with a Telugu channel. Dhanush was promoting his film VIP 2. The infamous Suchi leak scandal, where several private photos of celebrities, including Dhanush, were leaked from Suchitra’s Twitter handle. The TV9 interviewer asked questions regarding the leak, to which the actor responded, “I am busy with my film, and I don’t concentrate on such things.”

As the interview went ahead, the interviewer further asked about his mental agony regarding the situation, to which Dhanush got frustrated and answered, “Who said I went through mental agony? Did I ever say that to anyone?” The whole interview soon went downhill when he was asked about the allegations against him due to Suchi leaks. Dhanush quickly responded, “I don’t have to share things on my personal life to you. Will you reveal your personal matters to me? There is something called privacy… I am not answerable to you, and this is a stupid interview.”

The actor walked out of the interview in anger and frustration. The channel apologized for invading privacy and requested that Dhanush come back for another interview.

Dhanush’s personal life is once again in the limelight as rumors of him and Aishwarya Rajnikanth reconciling have spread over social media. They both announced their divorce in 2022 after 18 years of being together. On the work front, Dhanush is set for his upcoming film, Kubera, with Rashmika Mandana and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The audience loved his last movie, Raayan, which was a box-office success.

