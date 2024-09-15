Yesterday, Dhanush and Shruti Haasan’s 3 hit theatres for the third time, including two re-releases. Dhanush, being a popular face in Telugu states, the film managed to get off to a superb start at the box office, and on the opening day, a surprising collection came on board. Interestingly, despite its limited release, it stayed just below the Telugu opening of Raayan, the highest-grossing film of the Kollywood star. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

Directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the Tamil romantic psychological thriller was originally released in 2012. Back then, it was welcomed with mixed reviews from critics, and even the ticket-buying audience wasn’t in complete favor. As a result, it turned out to be a losing affair during its theatrical run. However, over the years, it built its loyal fan base.

In the last few years, Dhanush has built a massive fan base in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and his films have also done well there. Back in 2022, 3 was re-released in Telugu states, and the response was huge. Once again, on popular demand, the film was re-released in theatres on September 14, and the advance booking trend was indicative of a blockbuster start.

Now, estimates for day 1 are coming in, and it has been learned that 3 clocked a fantastic start of around 1.50 crores gross at the box office in the Telugu states. It’s huge for a re-release, and it is just below Raayan’s Telugu opening, which is around 1.88 crores gross. For those who don’t know, Raayan was released in July, and it is currently the highest-grossing Dhanush film. If we compare the opening day of both, there’s a difference of just 20.21%.

Meanwhile, 3 is running in around 280 shows in Telugu states, with Hyderabad being the best-performing center.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

