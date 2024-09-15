The Killer's Game (North America): Records Lowest Opening Day Of Dave Bautista's Career Despite A High CinemaScore

Lionsgate’s The Killer’s Game became the studio’s third biggest disappointment after Borderlands and The Crow’s abysmal box office performances. Following a grim start, the action-comedy has become lead star Dave Bautista’s career’s lowest opening despite scoring a B+ CinemaScore.

Lionsgate’s Assassin feature “The Killer’s Game” is the studio’s third release in two months, which failed to make any significant impact at the box office. Last month, Borderlands and The Crow crashed and burned after grossing $15 million and $9 million at the domestic box office. Borderlands, with a budget of $110 million, ended its thetical run last week, earning $31 million worldwide. Meanwhile, the Crow went straight to PVOD after grossing $18 million worldwide.

Lionsgate’s latest entry was off to a grim start after raking in $300k in Thursday previews and just over $1 million on Opening Day. This is the lowest opening of actor Dave Bautista’s career. Bautista’s last film, Dune: Part Two, opened to $32 million. The Guardian of The Galaxy star’s lowest-grossing film, Knock at the Cabin, opened to $5 million.

The Killer’s Game debuted at No. Seven on the domestic chart, scoring way below other new entries Speak No Evil and Am I A Racist, which made $4.9 million and $1.9 million, respectively. The film is now eyeing a $2.5 million to $3 million opening weekend take. This is less than what The Crow and Borderlands made in the opening weekend. The Crow, with a production budget of $50 million, raked in $4.6 million. Meanwhile, Borderlands took in $8.6 million.

However, The Killer’s Game has a way lower production budget of $30 million. Following a slow start, the film has a tough road ahead to even close in on the budget mark.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: It Ends With Us Box Office (North America): Blake Lively’s Film Close To Earning 6X Its Budget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News