Alien: Romulus continues to scare up milestones after a month in theaters. The sci-fi horror has become the only other film in the 9-movie franchise to cross a major box office milestone. Fede Álvarez directed the ninth entry in the decades-old iconic franchise which stars Cailee Spaeny and David Jonsson.

Alien: Romulus opened in theaters across North America on August 16, 2024. The sci-fi horror raked in $6.5 million in previews and $18 million on opening day. Following a strong start, the film went on to make $42 million in the opening weekend. It quickly became the second highest-grossing movie in the long-running science fiction horror franchise, surpassing 2017 Alien Covenant’s $238.5 million lifetime haul.

According to Deadline, On Sunday, September 15, 2024, Alien: Romulus crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office after raking in a three-day fifth weekend total of $2.6 million. This brings the 2024 title’s domestic total to $101 million. Alien: Romulus is the second film in the franchise to cross the $100 million mark. The only other Alien entry to pass the milestone is 2012’s Prometheus, which grossed $126 million at the domestic box office.

Over a month after its release, Alien: Romulus continues to bridge the gap between the highest-grossing film in the franchise, Prometheus, which made $402 million worldwide. Romulus’ current worldwide tally stands at $316 million.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest Hollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Box Office (North America): Gears Up To Beat A Quiet Place: One’s $138.9M Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News