Raayan has been unstoppable, and during the third weekend, it recorded a healthy jump. With this, Dhanush finally achieved his first success in 2024 and is now just a few crores away from registering his first century at the Indian box office. Currently, the film is in its 90s and has already recovered its heavy budget, and from hereon, it’ll be minting some good returns. Keep reading to know more!

Earlier this year, Dhanush had booked the Pongal slot for himself, but he failed to capitalize on the festive occasion. His Captain Miller locked horns with Sivajarthikeyan’s Ayalaan, which impacted both releases despite favorable word-of-mouth. It even failed to enter the 100 crore club globally. Now, with the latest release, the actor finally got his dues.

As per the latest collection update, Raayan did a business of 2.80 crores on its third Sunday, which is a jump of 30.23% from Saturday’s 2.15 crores. The film had a chance of hitting the 3 crore mark, but the Sunday curse came into play, and the occupancy in the night shows was affected. Nonetheless, it packed a decent third weekend by raking in 6.35 crores, including Friday’s 1.40 crores.

Including the estimated collection of the third Sunday, Raayan earned 90.30 crores net at the Indian box office in 17 days. With this, the film has comfortably crossed the budget of 90 crores and has emerged as a clean success.

Up next, the film will comfortably enter the 100-crore club, thus giving Dhanush his first 100-crore club entrant. Other than this, the Tamil revenge drama has already achieved several feats for the actor. It became his highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office by surpassing Thiruchitrambalam’s 117.50 crores gross. It also registered the biggest domestic and global opening for Dhanush.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

