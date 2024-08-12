Kalki 2898 AD ended its seventh weekend on a superb note, with the domestic collection going above 1 crore on Saturday and Sunday. This was the last scoring weekend for the magnum opus, as from Independence Day onwards, the storm of Stree 2 will be overtaking the nation. Nonetheless, the film has done its job at the worldwide box office by already crossing the mark of 1050 crores, and now, whatever is coming, it’s all a bonus.

The epic dystopian saga has turned out to be a huge milestone in the career of the actors associated with it. For Prabhas, it’s his second 1000 crore grosser, while Deepika Padukone has got her highest-grossing film domestically. For both Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, it is the highest-grossing film in their career. For Nag Ashwin, too, it is his first 1000 crore grosser, putting him into the league of Nitesh Tiwari, SS Rajamouli, Prashanth Neel, Siddharth Anand and Atlee.

In the latest collection update, in India, Kalki 2898 AD scored an impressive 1.50 crores on its day 46 (seventh Sunday), which was again a solid growth of 30.43% from Saturday’s 1.15 crores. Hitting the 1 crore mark during the seventh week was itself a big achievement, and here, the magnum opus managed to reach 1.50 crores.

Including the Sunday number, Kalki 2898 AD takes its tally up to 652.03 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it has amassed a staggering 769.39 crores gross domestically. Internationally, the film is adding negligible numbers, and its tally stands at 283.88 crores gross, as per the last update. Adding both Indian and overseas gross, the grand total at the worldwide box office stands at 1053.27 crores gross.

From here, the Prabhas starrer is just 7.16 crores away from leveling Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (1060.43 crores gross). However, it won’t reach there as Independence Day releases (Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Vedaa) will practically end the run of the film in the Hindi belt. Of course, in phase 2 of its release, the biggie will definitely surpass Pathaan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

