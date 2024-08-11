Kalki 2898 AD has been an exceptional ride at the box office. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s film has almost concluded its run in the overseas circuits. However, with the incoming storm of Stree 2 and two others on Independence Day, it could get wiped off from Indian theatres. This is unfortunate because the current trend is impressive. Scroll below for the latest updates!

On August 15, 2024, as many as five films will be released in Indian theatres. To begin with, Stree 2 is already showing signs of a thunderstorm with impressive advance booking. There is also Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa from Bollywood, Double iSmart, and Thangalaan from the Southern regions. All in all, there is little scope for existence for Prabhas and Deepika Padukone’s epic dystopian film.

Kalki 2898 AD Worldwide Box Office Collections

At the Indian box office, Kalki 2898 AD has added net collections of 650.53 crores, which converts to about 767.72 crores in gross earnings. Additionally, the film has added 238.88 crores from the overseas circuits, taking its worldwide total to 1051.50 crores gross.

There are only three days to mint the maximum possible earnings, and then the journey will continue on OTT with rumored OTT release on Netflix (Hindi) and Amazon Prime Video (other languages).

Kalki 2898 AD vs Pathaan on day 45

It is to be noted that Nag Ashwin’s directorial made box office collections of 1.15 crores on day 45 in India. Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan stood at 0.35 crores, which means Kalki 2898 AD is about 228% higher.

It is unfortunate that Prabhas starrer will not get a window to enjoy its theatrical run for a longer time. If it had the space, it would have surpassed the lifetime earnings of Shah Rukh Khan’s action film, which made 1060.43 crores gross worldwide.

