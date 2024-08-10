Murari has turned out to be a huge success on its first day itself as it has registered all-time record opening in the history of Tollywood’s re-releases. Released on the auspicious occasion of Mahesh Babu’s birthday yesterday, the film has opened to thunderous response across the globe and on day 1, it has clocked a start of over 5 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Keep reading to know more!

In the last few years, the trend of re-releases has been in full swing, especially in the Telugu film industry. We have seen old classics of several superstars arranged through special shows in theatres, and fans, too, have shown a fantastic response to them. If we talk about only Tollywood, it won’t be wrong to say that Mahesh Babu is the biggest crowd-puller when it comes to re-releases.

On last birthday, Mahesh Babu‘s Businessman was re-released in theatres and it clocked a historic start by earning a staggering 5.20 crores gross at the worldwide box office. It was the biggest start for re-releases in Tollywood. Now, exactly after a year, the superstar’s Murari has dethroned his own Businessman by registering day 1 collection of 5.30 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

As per Track Tollywood’s report, Murari amassed a staggering 2.90 crores gross from the Nizam region alone. The total gross of Telugu states is said to be 4.40 crores gross, which is simply superb. The estimated start in the overseas market is said to be around 55 lakh gross. Even on day 2, the film is expected to do wonders at the box office.

Now, Murari holds the record for the biggest opening for Tollywood re-releases with a gross of 5.30 crores, followed by Businessman’s 5.20 crores gross and Kushi’s 4 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine At The Indian Box Office (14 Days): Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman Starrer Brings In At Least 1 Crore Or More On A Daily Basis

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News