The week gone by was simply the dullest ever for theatrical business in 2024, with new Bollywood releases not bringing in audiences and no other new release across any of the languages making any mark. Typically such a scenario is seen during IPL matches or pre-Diwali or pre-Eid but these are regular days and one would have expected at least something to come out at the box office. None of this happened though with Hindi releases Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Ulajh not even managing to hit 10 crores each in their first week.

As a result, the onus yet again fell on holdover Hollywood release Deadpool & Wolverine to bring in some audiences. Let the fact be stated; even this superhero film has lost steam post its excellent opening weekend. However, it has stayed on well at premium properties and especially during the weekends it has been doing well, as seen in the weekend gone by as well. From weekdays, expectations were anyways bare minimum and still they brought in more moolah than the other two Hindi releases combined together.

As a result, around 7.50 crores* more came during the weekdays and that has pushed the overall score of the film to 115.50 crores*. With no new notable Hindi releases this week, Deadpool & Wolverine will be practically the only film to collect this weekend and that will take the score past the 120 crores mark soon. The lifetime will stretch to 125 crores eventually which will reaffirm the hit status of the Marvel film.

*Estimates. Final collections awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

