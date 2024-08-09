After collecting 5.99 crores over the weekend, all eyes were on how would the weekdays turn out to be. While the film had shown some growth on Saturday, on Sunday it had managed to just add a bit of an incremental number. Had the collections shot up right past the 3 crores mark then it was pretty much in the cards that at least 1 crore would come in on Monday. Since Friday had opened to 1.37 crores, there was also an outside chance of Monday hovering around the 1.25 crores mark. Hence, after the kind of weekend that Ulajh had, it was going to be a wait and watch.

Well, the film stayed much under the 1 crore mark on Monday, and thereafter, the writing was clear on the wall. As a matter of fact, from this point on, the film needed to be ultra stable with a near-to-negligible day-on-day drop. That would have then at least brought the film closer to the 10 crore mark after the close of the first week, and post that, it could have tried to collect as much as possible until the troika of releases arrives on Independence Day.

So far, the film has collected 8.50 crores* and given the kind of production that Ulajh carries, it certainly needed a lot more. Also, with the kind of merits that this Sudhanshu Saria-directed film carries, it deserved to see added footfalls. Agreed that this wasn’t another Raazi in the making do to its niche narrative style. However, for the class audiences at upmarket multiplexes, there is still something to offer, and hopefully, that segment will step in over the weekend for the Janhvi Kapoor starrer. The film may end up up crossing 10 crores lifetime but that’s about it.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

