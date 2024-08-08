Murari Re-Release Box Office (1 Day To Go): 2,100 Tickets Sold In North America; Mahesh Babu’s Film Grosses 2.75 Crore In Advance Bookings Worldwide Already!

Mahesh Babu’s classic film Murari is set for a grand 4K re-release on his birthday tomorrow, and the excitement surrounding it is palpable. Advance bookings have already crossed a massive 2.75 crore at the worldwide box office. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, Murari, which was originally released in 2001, remains a cinematic gem, and this re-release is expected to perform strongly at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

The 4K re-release of Murari has exceeded expectations, drawing enthusiastic audiences not only in South India but also in North America. With over 2,100 tickets sold and a staggering US$28,180 (23.65 lakh) in advance bookings, the film is poised to break records for re-releases. As the first screenings commence tomorrow, the box office numbers might surge even higher.

To enhance the celebratory mood, a special “Super Treat” awaits audiences. Each Murari 4K show will begin and end with a dedicated birthday card for Mahesh Babu, along with a special mash-up video.

While most re-releases are limited to a single day, Murari 4K is expected to have a strong weekend run, with day 2 advance bookings already showing promising trends. Interestingly, proceeds from the film will be donated to the superstar’s MB Foundation.

Produced on a modest budget of 5 crore, Murari defied expectations back in 2001, emerging as a blockbuster hit that far surpassed industry predictions. This supernatural drama garnered three Nandi Awards and marked a pivotal moment in Mahesh Babu’s career, establishing him as a leading star.

The film enjoyed an extraordinary theatrical run, completing 50 days in 50 centers, 100 days in 34 centers, and a remarkable 175-day run in just two theaters, including the iconic Sudarshan 35mm at Hyderabad’s RTC X Roads.

As fans eagerly await the film’s re-release on August 9th and all eyes are all also set on updates on Mahesh Babu’s upcoming project with SS Rajamouli.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

