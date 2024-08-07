Krishna Vamsi’s Murari, which came out 23 years ago, is now re-releasing in theatres on Mahesh Babu’s birthday, August 9. However, even in its re-release, this movie is creating records. Remarkably, it recorded ticket sales on Book My Show three days before the release. Keep reading to know more!

In the past two-three years, re-releasing old movies has been trending in Tollywood. Every star’s milestone movies in their career are being released on their birthdays. Similarly, Mahesh Babu‘s hits like Okkadu, Pokiri, and Businessman have also seen re-releases. Now, another hit movie of Mahesh Babu, Murari, is set to be re-released.

However, ticket sales for Murari are not limited to Telugu states; fans in Bangalore, North America, and Australia are also rushing to buy tickets. By Tuesday (August 6), over one lakh tickets had been sold on the booking portal Book My Show. Murari is a family entertainer, and seems like fans are ready to celebrate this movie again.

Murari – Mahesh Babu’s Second Re-Release Too

Mahesh Babu’s movie Businessman was re-released last year. Over one lakh tickets were sold for that movie on Book My Show as well. This makes Mahesh Babu the only actor whose movies have sold over one lakh tickets on Book My Show twice in re-releases. Previously, Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay’s movie Ghilli also sold over one lakh tickets.

Interestingly, that movie is a remake of Mahesh Babu’s Okkadu. However, Mahesh stands as the only actor to achieve this feat in two consecutive re-releases. Besides these, there is a chance that Murari tickets will also sell heavily at theatres, adding another record to Mahesh’s account.

About Murari

Murari was released in 2001 before Mahesh Babu gained a massive following in Tollywood. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, this movie created a sensation back then. Sonali Bendre played the female lead. Being a family entertainer, Mahesh’s performance was highly praised by the audience. The music by Mani Sharma added a significant plus point for this movie. The song Alanati Ramachandrudu is still played at many weddings. Mahesh received the Nandi Award in the Special Jury category for this movie.

