Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a massive fan following among Tamil audiences, and his pull was once again evident when Ghilli was re-released in theatres. While the film was expected to do well but in the actual run, it has shattered all the expectations and set new records for a re-run of Indian films. Finally, this glorious run has ended and here’s how much it earned at the worldwide box office!

Directed by Dharani, the sports action film was released in 2004. Upon its original release, the film opened to mostly positive reviews and it worked wonders at the ticket windows. It was a huge commercial success back then, and in Vijay’s filmography, the Dharani directorial is considered one of the best films of the superstar.

Now, as per the updated numbers, Ghilli re-release ended its spectacular run at the worldwide box office by garnering over 32 crores gross. This is simply unbelievable as previous best score for a re-release of South Indian film was Pawan Kalyan’s Kushi (7.50 crores gross). This clearly indicates the mega stardom of Thalapathy Vijay.

One of the major reasons behind the success of Ghilli’s re-release is said to be Thalapathy Vijay’s decision to quit films. Now, Vijay is left with just a couple of films in his career, so it’s quite obvious that whether it’s a re-release or a new film, every outing of Vijay is going to enjoy a superb response.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in The Greatest Of All Time, which is scheduled to release on 5th September. After this, Vijay will be reportedly seen in the H Vinoth directorial.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

