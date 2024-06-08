Yesterday, it was made official that John Abraham would be coming with his upcoming film, Vedaa, on Independence Day. As soon as the news went viral, the film started making headlines as now, it’s standing in front of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, which is going to release on the same day. So, now the stage is set, and it’s going to be John versus Allu at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

Vedaa marks the return of Nikkhil Advani as a director after a long time. He has collaborated with John in the past for Satyameva Jayate and Satyameva Jayate 2 as a producer but now, he’s on the director’s chair. Apart from John, the film also stars Sharvari Wagh, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Abhishek Banerjee. John was last seen in Pathaan, so his return to the action genre has left fans excited.

Vedaa isn’t the first time John Abraham is clashing at the box office on Independence Day. Before this, he indulged in a clash on two occasions, and interestingly, both clashes were against Akshay Kumar’s films. Fortunately, these clashes didn’t cause much damage to the films involved in the competition. Instead, both competitors emerged victorious on both occasions.

Back in 2018, Akshay Kumar’s Gold and John Abraham‘s Satyameva Jayate locked horns. Eventually, Akshay’s film earned 107.37 crores, and John’s film earned 89.05 crores at the Indian box office. Both were declared successful affairs. After this, John’s Batla House faced a clash with Akshay’s Mission Mangal in 2019. Both were successful at ticket windows, with Akshay’s biggie doing a business of 200.16 crores and John’s film raking in 97.18 crores.

As we can see, even though John Abraham’s Independence Day releases did lower business than their competitors, they managed to shine in their own ways. So, it’s very much possible that Vedaa might attract its own audience this Independence Day, despite Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 taking the Hindi market by storm.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

