Gru and the Minions will be back once again with the fourth installment of their film Despicable Me. However, there is still some time before the release of Despicable Me 4. Steve Carell and Kristen Wig will return with their movie on the Fourth of July. Here’s what the industry thinks about their debut weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The first film in this franchise was released in 2010, followed by its sequel in 2013. The third installment was released in 2017, and after seven long years of wait and anticipation, the fourth part is coming to the cinemas this year. Steve will return as Gru’s voice, and Kristen Wiig will return as Lucy Wilde. The other cast members include Will Ferrell, Sofia Vergara, Stephen Colbert, Joey King, Chloe Fineman, Miranda Cosgrove, and others.

When the exhibitors are in need of a summer blockbuster, Despicable Me 4 might turn out to be their savior. According to Box Office Pro’s report, the Despicable Me franchise received a warm welcome from the audience on the July 4 weekend. As per the report, in the long run forecast of the film’s debut weekend collection. The report suggests it might open to $60 million-$80 million. It is coming out on Wednesday and will get a long weekend.

The Despicable Me was the only movie to earn less than $60 million on its debut weekend. It opened to $56.3 million. Overall, the franchise has grossed $1.59 billion in the domestic box office and $4.64 billion globally.

Despicable Me 4 will be released in the same month as Deadpool & Wolverine, which might impact the film’s collection, but it will be more than twenty days before the MCU movie hits the theatres on July 26. The fourth installment of the Despicable Me franchise is set to be released in the theatres on July 3, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

