Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die has shown positive results at the Thursday previews since Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer last year. It might exceed the exhibitors’ expectations and open with better box office numbers. Keep scrolling for more.

It is the fourth installment in the franchise, which began in 1995 with Bad Boys. Will and Martin reprise their characters as Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett. Will Beall. Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, and DJ Khaled also reprised their roles from the last movie. The threequel came out in 2020, and the Will’s Oscar scandal hampered this latest release.

Although Bad Boys: Ride or Die received an average of 64% score on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, the audiences liked it and received a 97% Audience Score. The summer box office in the US has yet to get that kickstart; the exhibitors and industry experts had huge expectations from The Fall Guy and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, but they failed to meet the expectations. Therefore, the exhibitors lowered their expectations for the film’s debut weekend, but it seems things might look positive.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernaando’s report, Bad Boys: Ride or Die earned $5.9 million on Thursday previews at the US box office, the biggest for R-rated films since last year’s Oppenheimer. It is very close to Bad Boys For Life’s $6.4 million, which was released before the pandemic hit.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die could earn a $55 million-$60 million debut opening at the North American box office. The industry lowered their expectations from $45 million-$50 million to $37 million-$42 million. Sony even has lesser expectations from the movie, which is as low as $30 million.

Adil & Bilall helmed Bad Boys: Ride or Die, released in theatres on June 7 and is currently playing there.

