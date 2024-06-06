The Garfield Movie leads the US box office chart with steady and decent earnings. Despite staying behind Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on its debut weekend, it has moved up the chart, pushing Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy’s movie behind. The film’s Tuesday numbers are in; keep scrolling to know the deets.

Mark Dindal directed the movie, and the screenplay was by Paul A Kaplan, Mark Torgove, and David Reynolds. The voice actors of the 2024 animated adventure comedy movie include Chris Pratt, Samuel L Jackson, Hannah Waddingham, Ving Rhames, Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Harvey Guillen, Brett Goldstein, Bowen Yang, and Snoop Dogg. Overall, this is the third Garfield movie, and it might surpass the previous ones in terms of box office collections. It is currently the second highest-grossing Garfield film after the 2004 movie’s $208 million global collection.

According to Luiz Fernando’s box office report, Chris Pratt’s The Garfield Movie grossed $2.4 million on the second Tuesday, Discount Day. It dropped just -10% from last Tuesday compared to 2004 Garfield: The Movie’s $1.8 million faced a drop of -23% and DC League of Super Pets‘ $2.1 million, which faced a -41% drop.

The Garfield Movie has hit the $55.4 million cume in the US, leaving behind Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which has collected $52.5 million so far domestically. Chris Pratt’s movie has earned $100.7 million overseas, and its worldwide collection is $156.1 million [and counting]. It is reportedly eyeing a $95 million-$110 million run in the US. Meanwhile, Furiosa has collected $65.2 million overseas; its global collection is $117.7 million.

The movie’s synopsis reads, “Garfield, the world-famous, Monday-hating, lasagna-loving indoor cat, is about to have a wild outdoor adventure! After an unexpected reunion with his long-lost father—scruffy street cat Vic—Garfield and his canine friend Odie are forced from their perfectly pampered life into joining Vic in a high-stakes heist.”

The Garfield Movie featuring Chris Pratt and Samuel L Jackson was released in the theatres on May 24.

