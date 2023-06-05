Kissing onscreen is an art, be it in any industry across the globe. Hollywood, over the years, has managed to give the world some of the most beautiful intimate sequences. But one actor who kept himself away from the world of getting intimate on screen for most of his career and only indulged in it a couple of times is Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Nick Fury, Samuel L Jackson. But turns out he is was to embrace that part in 2018 as he kissed Salma Hayek in a movie and the Frida star calls him one of the best kissers out there.

Salma and Samuel, both actors from the Marvel mill, starred together in a movie titled The Hitman’s Bodyguard. Paired opposite each other, the two did have some intimate scenes, and with the experience smoocher Hayek involved, Jackson definitely had to up his game, and the Eternals stars have approved his skills.

As per a new report, Salma Hayek reviewed Samuel L Jackson’s kissing skills and was sad for the actors he has worked with and didn’t kiss on screen because he is that good, according to her. The two reflect in shooting those scene and below is all you need to know about this exciting update of the day.

Samuel L Jackson, who is married to LaTanya Richardson, never really got many romantic movies in his kitty. The actor must have kissed on screen just 4 to 5 times in a career spanning decades. On the other hand, Salma Hayek has kissed almost all her co-stars, now Jackson included. As per Belfast Telegraph back in 2017, Looking at Hayek, he said, “We had that conversation earlier today when I told her she is one of maybe five women I have kissed in my cinematic history. It’s all fresh to me because I don’t do it that often, so it’s always kind of an experiment.”

Adding to that, Salma Hayek said, “I feel bad, because he’s such a good kisser. I feel bad for the best of the actresses that have been missing out. I feel bad but I feel honoured at the same time. In contrast I have kissed almost every actor I have ever worked with and I’ve done I don’t know how many movies. Lately less, I’m surely I will be retiring from the kissing very soon, but I’m always the girl that gets kissed in the movies and I’ve got to tell you that Sam is up there as one of the best ones.”

Salma Hayek tells Samuel L Jackson, “You are very romantic in life,” adding: “I know his wife really well which is why I get to say these things. I wouldn’t dare if I didn’t.”

