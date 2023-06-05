There can be only a few movies that can make the buzz as strong as DCU’s The Flash has managed to. Of course, a significant chunk of the buzz was negative, but the positives were also prominent. The noise reached so far that even Tom Cruise was tempted to watch it and give rave reviews about the same. The superstar continues to appreciate it. Making new now is the budget of the movie that is so massive that it has ended up making the movie enter the list of top 10 costliest movies ever made, and that is not all, even defeat a prominent Marvel vehicle.

The Flash, which stars Ezra Miller in the leading role, has had a tumultuous journey throughout the production and the following time until the very release, which is a week away now. Be it the production delays, or Miller’s personal life controversies that even landed him in prison at one point, the movie has seen it all. And it looks like the studio took extra effort to make the movie work, even with all the struggles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The extra efforts indeed cost extra money, and if the latest reports are to go by, The Flash has broken many records, and the budget of the movie has crossed the $300 Million mark. Yes, you read that right. Read on to learn everything you should know about this most shocking update of the day.

As per a Fandom Wire report, the bosses at the DCU have poured in more than expected to make The Flash. The budget of the movie, including pre and post-production with a very intensive marketing plan, has turned out to be a humungous $330 Million. It has broken multiple records to be listed at the ninth position in the list of most expensive movies ever made. It even went on to beat an Avengers movie.

The report says that The Flash has left behind Avengers: Infinity War, which was made with a budget of $321.2 Million (as per IGN). The fact that a lot has been spent on marketing too for The Flash is justified considering the negative buzz around the movie was massive, and the makers will attempt to cut it down. Whether they are successful or not can only be decided once the movie hits the big screen on June 16, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Once Revealed His Favourite Place To Have S*x With Angelina Jolie & No, It’s Not The Bedroom!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News