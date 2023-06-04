One of the most spoken about films in the past couple of months, for reasons that are wild in both good and bad ways, is The Flash. Starring the controversial star Ezra Miller, the DCEU movie that now releases in the DCU regime has had a journey through the making that can be a dramatic movie or a documentary. But while the makers are themselves busy spoiling the film by revealing almost all the big things, it seems like Warner Bros already had a script for the sequel in place.

The Flash, for the unversed, is Barry Allen’s standalone movie led by Miller, who has been associated with the character for quite some time. It is said to be a time-travelling saga that will blur out the theory and make characters travel through time. This is the reason it stars Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman, Sasha Calle, Gal Gadot, and probably even Henry Cavill too in a cameo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But as the bosses continue to spoil the movie even more and now claim to have kept the climax hidden as a surprise for the fans, there seems to be a future for the standalone franchise. Reports now claim that Warner Bros already had a script for The Flash 2. Read on to learn everything you should know about the same.

As per a Comicbook report, even with James Gunn and Peter Safran wiping off almost the entire DCEU and painting it as DCU, The Flash 2 can still be a reality, and Ezra Miller might continue to have a future because there is a script already in place. The script has been written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick (Aquaman) and would have featured Keaton’s Batman and Supergirl (Sasha Calle).

Now the new bosses might just easily wipe out this one too, or mend it according to their idea for the DCU, but we at least know that The Flash 2 did exist. It was recently that Any Muschietti said that he would want Ezra to play Barry Allen if the sequel happens. “If [a sequel] happens, yes,” Muschietti revealed (as per The Discourse podcast). “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it. And, as you said, the two Barrys — it feels like a character that was made for them.”

The Flash hits the big screens on June 16, 2023.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Sydney Sweeney Reveals How Her Father Reacted After Watching ‘Euphoria’ For The First Time: “My Dad & My Grandpa Turned It Off…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News