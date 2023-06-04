Dua Lipa Lashes Out At UK Government For Making Comments On Albanian Immigrants: "People Don't Leave Their Country Unless..."

Dua Lipa has been “hurt” by the UK Government’s rhetoric towards Albanian migrants.

The ‘Levitating‘ hitmaker was born in London to Kosovan-Albanian parents and hit out at the “small-minded” comments made by ministers such as Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who singled out “Albanian criminals” when discussing immigration last year.

Dua Lipa told the Sunday Times newspaper: “Of course it hurt. All those words thrown around about immigrants? I always felt London was an amalgamation of cultures. It is integral to the city. So when you hear the government talk about Albanians, for example, it hurts.

Dua Lipa added, “It’s short-sighted and small-minded, but it’s the way a lot of people think. No matter how we try and change the rhetoric, there will always be those who think, ‘Immigrants are coming into the country and taking jobs!’

“However, immigrants who have come here have earned their keep by working incredibly hard. There needs to be more empathy, because people don’t leave their country unless they have to out of necessity, out of fear for their family.”

Dua Lipa is not afraid to speak up on political issues but is wary of throwing her support behind certain politicians.

The 27-year-old star explained: “As much as I like being vocal about politics all over the world, I’d stay away from politicians.

“I just think more carefully about aligning myself with that aspect now. It’s different when I talk about certain rights, but I’ve realised that no matter how much you want to believe someone is a good guy, they end up letting you down.”

Meanwhile, the pop sensation has been delighted by the response to the launch of her book club on her Service95 platform and is thrilled that the project has inspired young people to get reading.

Dua Lipa said: “I’ve had a great response. People say that their kids started reading because I posted about books. Everything is so bitesize now, but reading takes you from that.

“It’s cool to encourage younger generations to read, which maybe isn’t instilled in them because of social media. I know reading has been on a decline, but I read everywhere.”

