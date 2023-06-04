Sydney Sweeney Reveals How Her Father Reacted After Watching 'Euphoria' For The First Time: "My Dad & My Grandpa Turned It Off..."

Sydney Sweeney’s dad had to switch off the TV after watching ‘Euphoria’ for the first time.

The 25-year-old actress stars as Cassie Howard in the HBO programme and often appears topless during scenes which horrified some of her relatives when they first saw the show.

In a preview clip for ‘Sunday Today with Willie Geist’, Sydney Sweeney said: “My mom visited me on set at the time, so she like knew the story and I talked to her a lot about it – my dad didn’t. I didn’t prepare my dad at all.”

Sydney Sweeney explained that she wasn’t sure how to raise the topic of the programme’s explicit content with her father.

Sydney said: “When I talk to my dad, it’s usually not about work. We talk, like, father-daughter conversations.”

Her dad decided to watch the show with his parents and it was met with differing responses from Sydney Sweeney’s grandmother and grandfather.

She said: “My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out.

“But my grandma… she’s a big supporter of mine. She’s a big fan of mine. Actually, I bring her, usually, all over the world to my different sets and I make her an extra.”

‘Euphoria’ is set to return for a third season and Sydney cannot wait to play Cassie once again.

Sydney Sweeney said: “I love playing Cassie, especially last season because she was so crazy… I’m really looking forward to seeing what Cassie does season three.”

Sydney recently described her ascent to stardom as a “long dream”.

Speaking about her ‘Euphoria’ experience, Sydney Sweeney told the Irish Times newspaper: “It did change my life for sure. And ‘White Lotus‘ was like a double whammy.

“When people come up to me, they might say they know me from ‘White Lotus’ or they might say they know me from ‘Euphoria’. Sometimes it’s ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. It’s all over the place. But I find fan interactions are super sweet.

“It’s great to get these reactions and meet all these amazing people. I feel like the last five years have been a long dream. I keep having pinch-me moments.”

