George RR Martin‘s Game of Thrones became a pop culture sensation when it came out in 2011; the show became such a huge rage that last year, HBO brought out its prequel series, House of the Dragons. Actor Peter Dinklage who won hearts with his outstanding portrayal as Tyrion Lannister, reveals he is yet to watch the 2022 HBO hit series like how Emilia Clarke, aka Khaleesi, steered clear of watching the show. Scroll down to get the deets.

Peter is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and during that, he fessed up that he hasn’t watched the spin-off and why he didn’t. He won multiple Emmys for his brilliant performance and is one of the favourite characters among the fans; while the ending might not have impressed the fandom, but there are no hard feelings toward the actors of the cult show.

Speaking with ETOnline while promoting his Transformers film, Peter Dinklage confessed that he hasn’t watched the Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of the Dragon, but rest assured he doesn’t bare any hard feelings toward the show. Peter said, “I haven’t seen it yet, I just did that show for a really long time.” He further added that he was busy watching other stuff in the meanwhile.

Peter Dinklage of Game of Thrones fame added, “And I watched some other stuff. [But] I intend to, definitely. I heard it’s really good. I just watched a lot of Rick and Morty. I really loved Ozark and stuff like that.” Apart from that, he had his own projects that kept him occupied, and among them lay Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, where he will be lending his voice to the main villain Scourge.

For the unversed, Game of Thrones, starring Peter Dinklage, finished its course in 2019 after running successfully for seven seasons. On the other hand, its spin-off House of the Dragon, will be back soon with its second season after swaying the fans off of their feet with its pilot season in 2022.

As for Peter’s Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the film is all set to hit the theatres this week on the 9th of June. For more news and updates on the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi!

