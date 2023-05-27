Anthony Ramos’ clothes caught fire “a little bit” while filming ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’.

The 31-year-old actor, who portrays Noah in the upcoming installment of the blockbuster franchise, recalled a “crazy” day on set when a firework got too close to him for comfort – and fans will get to see what happened as it was in the take used in the final edit.

Anthony Ramos told SFX magazine: “The craziest day on set was I almost got burned by one of the fireworks that went off.

“In one of the scenes, there’s a big battle on this lawn at a museum. You can see some of it in the trailer. My windbreaker starts to catch fire a little bit. You can see a spark go into my windbreaker. It’s the actual take that they used,” said Anthony Ramos.

A less dramatic, but still “crazy”, day of filming for the actor was when he shot at Machu Picchu in Peru, because he was working with “nobody”.

Anthony Ramos explained: “Another crazy day was standing on a cliff in Machu Picchu and having a deep conversation with Optimus Prime, which was nobody at the time.

“That was a moment in my life I never thought would happen.”

Anthony is hopeful he’ll be back for another movie in the series.

He said: “I would like to explore Noah’s leadership, this newfound [quality] within himself after going on this journey with the Autobots and the Maximals.

“The Noah you see in this first movie, you won’t see in the second movie. You’ll see a new side of him. It’s almost like Rocky in the first movie as opposed to Rocky in the third one.”

