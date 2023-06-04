Hollywood star Kate Winslet instantly shot to fame after her 1997 film Titanic with Leonardo DiCaprio went on to break several records at the global box-office. However, the renowned actress in a recent interview revealed that she was vilified for her body and she was left devastated due to relentless media coverage after the release of Titanic. Scroll down to read more.

Kate Winslet portrayed the role of Rose in Titanic which was helmed by James Cameron. She was paired with DiCaprio in a lead role. The film became one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Winslet was only 22 when the movie hit the theatres.

Speaking of her new interview, according to The Mirror, Kate Winslet, told British Vogue the intense media coverage about her body changed her for good. Winslet stated that she “absolutely learned how to look after myself the hard way” due to the backlash she received for having a perfectly normal body. The British star continued, “What I really remember vividly is that when I did Titanic and was so thrust into the public eye, I was shocked and horrified by how vilified I was by mainstream media.” The 47-year-old shared that while such things do not happen nowadays but she is still upset by the “nasty sh*t” people say about celebrities on social media.

The Reader star also shared that the horrible articles about women’s bodies in the media have reduced enormously saying, “But mainstream media behaving in these really irresponsible damaging ways – I do think that has actually stopped.”

The Oscar-winning star also showered praises on the young lot stepping in Hollywood calling them “fearless” adding, “They just don’t know fear when it comes to stepping out – they don’t know that bit. They just know, ‘Yes, let’s go.’”

Kate Winslet was recently awarded BAFTA for her role in I Am Ruth, in which she starred alongside her 22-year-old daughter Mia Threapleton.

