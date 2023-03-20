Kate Winslet is a name that needs no introduction in the world of entertainment. She is an extremely talented actor and a really good person as well. But there was a time when Winslet chose to do films to satisfy the male ego of her ex-husband Jim Threapleton. She was going through a tough phase in her life. Keep reading to find out everything in detail!

Kate skyrocketed to fame after appearing in James Cameron’s Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. The film was released in 1997, it has both leads of the film to massive stardom which had its own drawbacks. For the unversed, the English actress and the director met on the set of Hideous Kinky in 1998. They got married the same year.

Kate Winslet and Jim Threapleton parted ways in 2001, with whom she has a daughter named Mia. After that in an interview with Index, the actress opened up about her failed marriage with Jim. She recalled, “My relationship with Mia’s dad was a mess. In the last year and a half of our marriage, I became a completely different person. I was isolated from my family and my friends.”

Kate Winslet further revealed she was getting attracted to darker shades and not only that she was taking up smaller roles too. It was somehow connected to her then-husband Jim Threapleton. And she finally spilt it out, and said, “I started looking for supporting roles because Jim didn’t want me to be famous. He would read a script that I loved and immediately kill my passion for it by saying it wasn’t good enough for me. That was the only time in my life that I’ve ever lost control of my instincts.”

In another interview with Parade, Kate Winslet revealed that she was in a relationship with Stephen Tredre at the age of 15 before getting into a relationship with Jim. Unfortunately, Stephen passed away due to bone cancer during the worldwide release of Titanic. She was very vulnerable and overwhelmed with the fame she got from the Cameron-directed film.

