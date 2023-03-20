The sequel of the 2019 film Shazam, titled Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now out in theatres. The film has been in the news for some time for both positive and negative reasons. Shazam 2 has a cameo of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and that is also shrouded with controversies. Lately, some of the images are doing the rounds of the internet, making fans doubt that Gal’s part has been done using deepfake technology. Director David F. Sandberg has now come out defending the Zachary Levi starrer. Here’s what he has to say about it!

Earlier it was rumoured that a model named Taylor Cahill played the version of Gadot’s superhero persona. Images proving Cahill’s involvement with the DCU film have been going viral online. The film is receiving a lot of flak from netizens due to these images.

A Twitter user called, Maybegrayson shared BTS images from the sets of Shazam 2 where a body double could be seen standing along with actors Zachary Levi and Djimon Hounsou. The user captioned the post, “wait, they deep fake gal gadot’s face on taylor cahill’s face for Shazam! fury of the gods??!” Director David F. Sandberg took the time out of his busy life to address the matter and set the record straight once and for all.

In the post’s comment section, Sandberg cleared the Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman cameo fiasco in Shazam 2. He wrote, “We shot the scene with Taylor to figure out what coverage we then needed to get with Gal since she couldn’t make it to Atlanta. It’s also Taylor’s body with the wizard’s head on it. There is absolutely no deep faking going on. When you see Gal it’s 100% her.”

He further added, “This is the approach we did on Shazam 1 for Superman. Shoot with a double first, then get the required coverage with Cavill. Only the second part never happened on Shazam 1.”

Check out the Tweet and the thread here:

For the record, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman appears at a crucial moment in Shazam 2. It would not be wrong if we say that this could probably be the last time we see her as Diana Prince in the DCU. But there are rumours that she could be seen in reprising her role in Aquaman 2.

Shazam 2 led by Zachary Levi released on 17th March is running in the theatres now.

