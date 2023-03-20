While Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’ performed exceptionally well at the global box-office, the actor is in full swing for the second run as Bruce Wayne. Part 1 saw Pattinson locking heads with The Riddler, and crime bosses The Penguin and Carmine Falcone. With new updates, it is being rumoured that the makers might bring back some of the major villains to take the part 2 a notch higher.

New reports suggest that since director Matt Reeves and ‘Alfred Pennyworth’ star Andy Serkis are coming back to the sequel, the makers are apparently brainstorming different storylines. If all goes well two villains from the first movie might make a strong comeback in part 2. Read on to know the details.

According to the website The Direct, ‘The Batman 2’ is expected to see a couple of original baddies with the movie eyeing for a 2025 release. An insider spilled the beans that Paul Dano and Colin Farrell will reprise their roles as The Riddler and the Penguin in the DC movie. If this rumour proves to be true, they will become the fourth confirmed members of the ‘The Batman 2’ cast after Robert Pattinson and Andy Serkis. Part 1 of ‘The Batman’ saw Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot creating mayhem in Gotham as he watched the city flood as a free man. The Riddler, on the other hand, was shown being stuck in Arkham Asylum, with his cellmate being Barry Keoghan’s Joker.

Interestingly, Paul Dano, in October 2022 spoke about making reprising his role saying he would “probably be there” if he is asked to reprise his role in ‘The Batman 2’. Speaking of Farrell, he is currently busy filming on his own HBO Max show, ‘The Penguin’. Apart from the comebacks of the big villains, the fans can also expect surprises with new baddies.

For the unversed, Robert Pattinson’s The Batman 2’ will go on floors in November as the movie is scheduled to release on October 5, 2025.

