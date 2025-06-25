The first three episodes of Marvel’s superhero series, Ironheart, starring Dominique Thorne in the titular role, are now streaming on Disney+ in the US. The remaining three episodes will arrive one week later on July 1, 2025. In India, it’s available to stream on Jio Hotstar. Following its premiere, Ironheart has now received a critics’ score on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. So, how does it stack up against other Phase Five Marvel shows like Loki and Secret Invasion? Read on to find out.

Ironheart Rotten Tomatoes Score

At the time of writing, Ironheart holds a respectable critics’ score of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an audience score of 71%. This aligns with the mixed-to-positive early reactions from critics following its premiere. This figure may fluctuate as additional reviews continue to be registered on the site. Now, let’s compare Ironheart’s RT score with the other Phase Five Marvel shows.

Ironheart vs. Marvel Phase Five Shows – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Compared

Marvel Phase Five includes eight shows (including Ironheart), spanning both canon and non-canon entries, with some series featuring multiple seasons. You can check out their Rotten Tomatoes scores below, listed in the order of their release.

Secret Invasion Rotten Tomatoes Score – 53% Loki Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score – 82% What If…? Season 2 Rotten Tomatoes Score – 87% What If…? Season 3 Rotten Tomatoes Score – 80% Echo Rotten Tomatoes Score – 70% Agatha All Along Rotten Tomatoes Score – 84% Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Rotten Tomatoes Score – 97% Daredevil: Born Again Rotten Tomatoes Score – 87% Ironheart Rotten Tomatoes Score – 73%

As you can see, Ironheart is currently trailing behind several Marvel Phase Five shows, including Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Daredevil: Born Again, Agatha All Along, Loki – Season 2, and both seasons of What If…?. Let’s see if it manages to climb higher as more reviews roll in.

Ironheart Plot

Set after the events of the 2022 film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the series follows Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, a brilliant teenage inventor who creates one of the most advanced suits of armor since Iron Man. Returning to her hometown of Chicago, Riri crosses paths with Parker Robbins, also known as The Hood (played by Anthony Ramos), leading to a clash between high-tech technology and dark magic. Chinaka Hodge has created the series.

Ironheart Trailer

