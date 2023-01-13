Robert Pattinson’s The Batman created quite a buzz around everywhere ever since its release. Fans have been waiting for the next announcement of the franchise and finally, the day is here, where the maker of The Batman Matt Reeves talked about the future of the universe. Are you excited to know what’s in the store? Then scroll below to read further.

Reeves’ take on Gotham city and the spin-off of the Batman character inspired by the DC comics was highly appreciated. Now, it seems like Matt wants to experiment by involving the DC universe with his own The Batman universe. Why? Because he is already in talks with James Gunn and Peter Safran.

In an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, while talking about Matt Reeves’ 15th anniversary of Cloverfield, opened up about The BatVerse as well. Disclosing that he is in talks with the DC CEOS James Gunn and Peter Safran to discuss further the arc of his Batman and DC’s future, the filmmaker said, “We’ve talked a few times. I’m supposed to get together with him and Peter sometimes this month. They’ve been working feverishly on what they’re doing, and I’ve been working hard with my partners on what we’re doing — all our shows and stuff. So we’re gonna have a sit-down where we talk about everything that’s going on and what the arcs of these two things are. I’m excited to hear about what they’re doing. It’s just about us really getting to know each other. It’s going to be fun.”

Well even though we know that The Batman is a complete spin-off from that of the DC’s Dark Knight and James Gunn declaring that Robert Pattinson won’t don DC’s Batman character, it will be fun to see how these two universes merge in one! The Batman was released before the authority change in DC. And now, that Matt Reeves and James Gunn are having chats, there might have been something to look forward to!

Well, the DC universe is going through a lot of turmoil right now with Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 3 getting scrapped, Ezra Miller (The Flash) getting entangled in controversies, and Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman, now will Ben Affleck too follow Henry in leaving the DCEU?

What are your thoughts about this? Are you excited about Robert Pattinson’s The Batman sequel and the hopeful future? Let us know!

