It has only been a few weeks that DC’s newly appointed co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have taken over the universe and announced new updates. Ever since then, their decisions have been heavily trolled by the netizens and DC fans as it didn’t sit right with them. From Henry Cavill’s exit as Superman to Wonder Woman chapter 3 getting scrapped to Black Adam having no future ever, DC has been on a roll.

Now, James has shared a new update of the DC’s upcoming future and well, it’s quite evident that the fans didn’t like it. Social media is trending with hate comments about Gunn and the DCEU.

A while back, James Gunn took to his Twitter handle and shared a new update. The tweet can be read as, “My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show (); ok’d 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings.”

And as soon as the tweet went live, the netizens started lashing out at the director and now co-CEO of DC, James Gunn. One wrote, “you deserve the biggest vacation after all you’re doing!!”

My day: wrote 1/3 of an unannounced DC TV show (😃); ok’d 100 VFX shots, did reference acting for Rocket, & gave editing notes for Vol 3; & had two big DC Studios meetings. pic.twitter.com/tmtuTbz1uF — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 6, 2023

While another one penned, “You can solve all your problems so easily, sir!”

You can solve all your problems so easily, sir! https://t.co/DnSGfPxLya — Vin Dieselposting (@thedieselsystem) January 6, 2023

Another tweet can be read as, “No one likes you quit and make DC Good Again”

No one likes you quit and make DC Good Again — King $waggatude (@ClausSwagga) January 6, 2023

Another one questioned the director, “Why did you fire Henry Cavill and not John Cena and Ezra Miller?”

Why did you fire Henry cavill and not John Cena and Ezra Miller? — Praveen Nayak 🇮🇳 (@Praveen49509926) January 6, 2023

One even wrote, “Since Cavill is not reprising his role as u r going with young Superman, Pattinson’s Batman better be a separate universe. Robert is 36 and Cavill is 39. Both actors playing Batman and Superman in ur new DCU needs to be of identical age.”

Since Cavill is not reprising his role as u r going with young Superman, Pattinson's Batman better be a separate universe.

Robert is 36 and Cavill is 39. Both actors playing Batman and Superman in ur new DCU needs to be of identical age. — Bambai (@AvgMovieEnjoyer) January 6, 2023

Some even asked for his resignation. So, it’s quite clear that the fans are nor in James Gunn’s favour of what he has been doing in the DC universe. What are your opinions about it? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for news and updates!

