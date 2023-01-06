British actor Daniel Radcliffe is a renowned star throughout the world for his portrayal as the lead character in the Harry Potter franchise. The English actor enjoys a massive fan following across the world due to the popularity of the franchise.

Being a child actor, Daniel found fame at quite a young age. The budding actor grew up in the glare of the public eye where all his triumphs and tribulations were on full display, all the time. This led the English actor to resort to alcoholism.

This alcoholism led to Radcliffe getting “blackout” drunk, often showing up to work while still feeling the effects of his alcohol consumption. He also shared that he would not drink while at work, but still had the proclivity to drink a ton the night before and show up on set while still drunk. Daniel Radcliffe has also spoken candidly about his struggles with alcohol while filming the Potter series.

During an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the British actor admitted that he initially began drinking to cope with the pressure and fame of being a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. However, he soon turned it up a notch when he began worrying about his future after the end of the Harry Potter movie series.

Daniel Radcliffe said, “A lot of drinking happened toward the end of Potter and for a little bit after it finished. It was panic a little bit, not knowing what to do next. Not being — comfortable enough in who I was to remain sober.”

Fans would be thankful that Radcliffe recovered from such a low point in his life and eventually got back into acting as he has so much more to accomplish as an actor!

Currently, there are rumors that the Harry Potter franchise is going to be rebooted, which would bring in a brand-new cast. We are not sure if that means that any of the legacy actors would return, including Daniel Radcliffe, but it would be a safe bet to assume they wouldn’t.

