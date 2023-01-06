



Kendall Jenner, the 27-year-old model and social media personality is quite famous on the internet. Why? Well, first of course because she is one of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and second because of her outstanding fashion skills. Whenever she steps outside her outfit details or her look always become the topic of discussion among the fashionmongers. Here’s how she looked nothing less of an angel but saved herself from a major wardrobe malfunction. Scroll below to find that!

Advertisement

Kendall rose to fame after her stint in Keeping Up With The Kardashians became a huge hit. She has a sartorial choice, and when it comes to fashion she has never gone wrong – her IG handle is the proof of the same.

Advertisement

A few hours back, Kendall Jenner took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures from her recent fashion photoshoot where she looked angelic. Kendall can be seen wearing a white long dress with a sheer detailing on top of it adding a charm to the whole look. However, it seemed like she ditched br* underneath, and in one of the pictures, she saved herself from having a n*p-slip in the cleav*ge revealing outfit by covering her b**bs with her hands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

For makeup, Kendall Jenner opted for a subtle and dewy look which included a full coverage dewy foundation with blushed and contoured cheeks, defined brows, soft brown eyes with mascara-laden lashes and completed it with brown glossy lip shade. Kendall kept her hair open and let it flow over her shoulders. To accessorise the look, she added a pair of diamond drops and kept it simple as it is.

Kendall looked straight out of heaven in this whole fit, and the carefully careless attire added a more edge to it. It was simple but s*xy! What are your thoughts about Kendall’s look? Let us know in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for fashion news and updates!

Must Read: When Jennifer Lopez Went Br*less At Oscars Exposing Her B**bs & N*pples In A Transparent Gown Winning An Award For The ‘S*xiest Person Of The Night’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News