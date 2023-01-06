Billie Eilish family’s house was recently robbed in the Highland Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. The unknown suspect was arrested after breaking and burglarizing the house around 10 PM by the Los Angeles police. Reportedly, the man tried to jump over the fence at the home and the cops say that the suspect was dressed in black clothes and wearing a mask.

The house/ property is still owned by Billie Eilish’s parents, Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, and is the same house where Billie and her producer brother Finneas grew up in. Following the incident, photos and videos from the scene show a large police presence in the area, including multiple helicopters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a report by Fox News, citizens and a local news blogging account, California News Watch, reported the unknown suspect burglarizing the home. They later informed that the suspect tried to fight with police officers during the arrest. However, the local police have reported that the man has been arrested and no injuries were recorded. It is yet unclear whether Billie Eilish or her family was inside the home at the time of the incident.

Back in 2019, during an interview with Rolling Stone, Billie Eilish reflected on her feelings for her parents. She said, “I just love my parents, so I want to be around them.” In another interview with V Magazine, the singer said, “My relationship with my home has not changed, just like with my parents and my brother.”

As the news broke out, her followers and fans around the globe commented on Eilish’s latest social media post asking about her situation. No official statement has been given by the representatives of Billie Eilish, but we hope that the singer and her family are doing well at the moment.

Must Read: Did You Know? Angelina Jolie Was Bashed By A Popular Hollywood Producer Who Called Her “A Minimally Talented Spoiled Brat”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News